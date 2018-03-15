Video Wall

Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000

Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000

Danny Boyle to Direct Bond 25​

News18.com

First published: March 15, 2018, 8:43 PM IST | Updated: 39 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Danny Boyle says he's working on the script for the next James Bond movie. Boyle is known for directing gritty films like the sleeper-hit Trainspotting (1996)
and the multiple Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role for the fifth time.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More