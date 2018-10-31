Video Wall

DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack

DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack

DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack

Assistant Video Journalist of DD recorded this video while they were attacked, one of his teammate and 2 cops died in the attack. The Video Journalist recorded it as a message to his mother if he too got killed.

News18.com

First published: October 31, 2018, 1:26 PM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Assistant Video Journalist of DD recorded this video while they were attacked, one of his teammate and 2 cops died in the attack. The Video Journalist recorded it as a message to his mother if he too got killed.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...