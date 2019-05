De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Refreshing Take on Conventional Relationships

Ajay Devgn is showing off his funny side once again in De De Pyaar De. The film, also starring Rakul Preet and Tabu, has Ajay play a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. When he tries to introduce her to his family and kids, that's when all hell breaks loose. Akiv Ali is the director of the film, produced by Luv Films and T-Series.