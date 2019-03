Debriefing, Bug Scan And Psych Test: The Process That Awaits IAF Pilot Abhinandan on Return

IAF Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken in custody by Pakistan army, was finally handed over to Indian authorities on Friday.

While people on both sides of the border have been campaigning for his early release, it may take a while for Varthaman to return to his normal life after spending over 48 hours in Pakistan. News18 spoke to a high-ranking officer about the procedures involved and what awaits the IAF pilot over the next few days if not weeks.