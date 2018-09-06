Video Wall

Decoding India-US 2+2 Dialogue

With the 2+2 dialogue being held in Delhi, here is look at what might ensue.

First published: September 6, 2018, 5:43 PM IST | Updated: 13 mins ago
With the 2+2 dialogue being held in Delhi, here is look at what might ensue. Nirmala Sitharaman and Sushma Swaraj meet their US counterparts. Several issues are on the cards, especially regarding the defense deal with Russia and oil imports from Iran. Watch the video to know more
