Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018

We visited the Delhi Stationery Fair 2018, being held at Pragati Maidan, in an attempt to decode the madness that stationery hoarding is.

First published: September 1, 2018, 2:07 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
We visited the Delhi Stationery Fair 2018, being held at Pragati Maidan, in an attempt to decode the madness that stationery hoarding is. You can't stop at buying just one and the range of options only confuses you further. Manufacturers have their own tale of trying to cope with this undying need to coll and funky stuff. Watch the video to know more.
