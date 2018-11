Deepika, Ranveer Look Like Royalties At Their Bengaluru Reception

November 22, 2018

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranver Singh hosted their wedding reception for family and friends in Bengaluru on Wednesday. They looked radiant and happy while they posed for the media. After maintaining a 'no pictures' policy at their Italian wedding, they have decided to give their fans a glimpse into their inner world. They have been posting adorable photos on social media since their return to India.