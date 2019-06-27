Deficit In Rainfall To Dry Reservoirs: India’s Worsening Water Crisis Far From Over

The delayed Monsoons this year have only aggravated the water crisis in the country. With many reservoirs running dry, groundwater remains the main source of sustenance in large parts of the country. But the exploitation of under-water reserves in the last two decades has resulted in a sharp fall in ground water levels. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are worst-hit, situation in other provinces is far from satisfactory. With nearly 50 per cent of India grappling with some form of water deficiency, the crisis seems far from over. But question remains, that how did we reach here?