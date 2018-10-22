Delhi Petrol Pump Goes On Strike Leaving Several Inconvenienced

All 400-odd petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in the national capital are shut today in protest against Delhi government's refusal to reduce VAT on fuels, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said in a statement. The taxi and auto drivers' union are also observing the strike today.There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23, it said.