Delhi Sealing Drive | Why Rajouri Garden May Be Safe | AAP vs BJP

143 Local Shopping Centres in Delhi are facing the risk of being sealed.

First published: May 4, 2018, 8:42 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
143 Local Shopping Centres in Delhi are facing the risk of being sealed. The sealing issue has led to political blame game between Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP which runs Municipal Corporation of Delhi. But one area may escape the impending sealing drive - Rajouri Garden. News 18 explains why.
