Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women

Jun 03, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal announced free metro and bus rides for women commuters, in a bid to make public transport safer for them. However, Delhi was divided on the move. Some lauded it and said that it'll help women immensely. Some others questioned the implementation. Some said that it affected "gender equality". Some argued that poorer sections of the society should receive this benefit and not any particular gender. Watch to know more