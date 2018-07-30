Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics: Problems For Doctors Persist Even As Patients Are Satisfied With Service

Started with much fanfare, Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic is the flagship project of Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi government in 2015 promised to open 1000 clinics across the city, which is almost 15 clinics per constituency. With a little over 160 clinics existing in the city, the target is far from reality.

We visited 5 Mohalla Clinics to run a quick status check about the functioning of these clinics.

Although the patients seem happy about the good check-up, free tests and medicines, staff complained about manhandling by patients, lack of security and delay in salaries.