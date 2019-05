Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing​ Say Residents

May 09, 2019 08:56 PM IST

"Kids face a lot of problems. If our relatives come here to visit, they can't bear it." says a resident of Ghazipur who has no hopes of the huge trash mountain in front of his house being removed. Delhi has several mountains of garbage. For residents of the area, these are the cause of all troubles.

Yet, elections bring with them false promises.