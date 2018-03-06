Delivery Woman: Meet Seema Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order

Seema has been going from door-to-door to deliver packages ordered from Amazon for the last 18 months. The 27-year-old is one of the first women who was trained by Even Cargo, a startup that offers delivery services for e-commerce companies. All of its half a dozen delivery personnel are women. While her relatives often complain to her father about her 'mard' (male) behaviour, she has become an inspiration to many young women in her neighbourhood.​