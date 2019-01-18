Despite Near-Death Escape, Navy Officer Abhilash Tomy Ready To Hit Waters

Jan 18, 2019 05:15 PM IST India India Share

Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who suffered a severe back injury in September after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves mid-way across south Indian Ocean, says it will take him another couple of years to fully recover from the injury. He was participating in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) representing India in the historic race without modern navigation aids. He had to drop out of the competition due to the severity of the hit and was rescued after three days from Indian Ocean.