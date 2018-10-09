Devotees Divided On Supreme Court Verdict On Sabarimala Temple

How far can the state intervene in religious practices, especially when it deems some of them to be discriminatory? That was the question that the Supreme Court of India examined on the 28th of September when it threw open the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to menstruating women. But will a court verdict change hearts and minds? Aishwarya Kumar visited the flood-ravaged state to find out whether the women of Kerala really want to break this tradition.