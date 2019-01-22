Devotees Pay Last Respects To Shivakumara Swami In Tumakaru

Karnataka's 111-year-old revered seer, Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt at Tumakuru passed away on January 21 after a prolonged illness. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced it on Monday. "His holiness, Swamiji passed away at 11.44 a.m. at the Mutt during his treatment for lung infection," Kumaraswamy told the media in Tumakuru. A popular and religious leader of the Lingayat community in Karnataka, Dr Shivakumara Swami had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years. Known for serving the poor for over eight decades, Swami was also popular for pioneering education for thousands of boys and girls. Unlike other educational societies, Swami's approach to education has been holistic, with more emphasis on practical learning from experience than limiting to theory and knowledge.



