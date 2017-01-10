

Every time we think of taking up a journey, we make sure we get to stay at cosy, convenient yet luxurious places, right? If you are in Pushkar, lodging may/may not be the expense that would take the biggest bite of your vacation budget.

While many don’t mind staying at hotels, there a few creative travelers, who are happy considering alternatives that are amazing, not oh-so-costly and perfect replacements to hotels that you’d want to dump. Going by the popular and ever-growing trend in Pushkar, travelers are happy to stay at Swiss Cottage Resort Tents.

Even if you have stayed in luxurious hotels, nothing can be pitted against the idea of waking up in a luxury Swiss Cottage resort tent to the chirping of birds and experiencing the serenity of nature. Decked with all comforts and conveniences, Swiss tents in Pushkar are popular with both domestic and international tourists. So whether it is for a delicious dose of tranquility or the need to experience something new, Swiss tents are best as they blend rustic charm with urban amenities.