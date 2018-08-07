Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital

5 time TN CM M Karunanidhi passed away at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. 1000s of supporters of DMK Chief are mourning outside the Kauvery hospital Supporters have been camping here for 11 days from the time he was admitted The DMK Patriarch breathed his last at 6:10pm on Tuesday. Watch how his supporters mourned at the news of DMK patriarch's death