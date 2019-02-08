Doctors Practice With Fake Degrees In Maharashtra

Feb 08, 2019 09:45 PM IST India India Share

The Maharashtra Medical Council recently identified 57 doctors, who submitted fake Post Graduation degrees to get registration from the council. The council has revoked the license of these doctors and has prohibited them from practicing. An FIR has also been registered in October 2018 against these doctors. But what surprises is that all these doctors were students of 1 college and have submitted fake documents from the same college. The college is College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai also knows as CPS Mumbai. All the doctors are from the batches of 2014 and 2015. During investigation, police arrested a person identified as Dr Snehal Nyati, a former student of CPS for taking money from the student and for giving them fake degree certificates. Dr Snehal Nyati, is alleged of taking money to the tune of 3-5 lakh rupees from every student. He assured the students that they will pass in the exam and will also get their degrees, even after actually failing. Many students paid Nyati and took the certificates from him and later also applies from the registration of MMC, which allows them to practice in the state of Maharashtra. MMC registered these students and also gave them license to practice on the basis of the fake degree certificates.​