Does Your Currency Note Carry Communicable Diseases?

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Government of India to investigate if diseases are being spread through currency notes. CAIT's Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has cited a 2015 study by Government's top autonomous institute Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).The study has found traces of DNA footprints of at least 78 disease-causing micro-organisms on these notes, though not all of them on a single one. Most of them were fungi, but there were also bacteria that can cause dysentery, tuberculosis and ulcers the study implies is that currency notes often act as carriers of these micro-organisms and can spread microbial diseases.