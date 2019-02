Donald Trump Hints At De-escalation Between India & Pakistan After US Mediation

While addressing a press conference at Hanoi, US President Donald Trump said that there is "reasonably attractive news" in the India-Pakistan conflict following the recent escalation of tensions. "We've been involved in trying to have them stop and we have some reasonably decent news, I think, hopefully that's going to be coming to an end," Trump said.