Drake's Birthday Gift: Breaks Beatles Record

Rapper Drake has given himself the best gift a musician can hope for on his birthday. In a sad day for all Beatles fans, Drake has broken a 54-years-old music record by the cult 60s rock and roll band.

First published: October 25, 2018, 6:24 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
Rapper Drake has given himself the best gift a musician can hope for on his birthday. In a sad day for all Beatles fans, Drake has broken a 54-years-old music record by the cult 60s rock and roll band. MIA, Bad Bunny's new song featuring Drake recently made it to the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100, making it Drake's 12th song to make it to the same. That's the most number of features on the list a single artist has got within a year.
