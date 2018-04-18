Video Wall

Dressing Bollywood Behind Bars | Tihar Jail Inmates Turn Designers

In central Jail no. 6 at Tihar, women inmates are in the process of making history.

First published: April 18, 2018, 1:59 PM IST | Updated: 15 hours ago
In central Jail no. 6 at Tihar, women inmates are in the process of making history. After the setup of a fashion lab equipped with pattern making tools and sewing kits, the inmates are set to design costumes for a Bollywood film Marksheet under the mentorship of fashion designer Winky Singh. The tinkle in their eyes and the enthusiasm in their craft stands a testimony to what’s in store for the viewers. Watch the video to find out how the ‘ fashion revolution’ is turning out behind the bars.
