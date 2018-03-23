Video Wall

Drew Barrymore And Timothy Olyphant Interview

Shilpa Rathnam

First published: March 23, 2018, 9:43 PM IST | Updated: 47 mins ago
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant are back with Season 2 of Netflix’s 'Santa Clarita Diet' on March 23rd and the affable twosome are a hoot in this interview with CNN-News18’s Shilpa Rathnam. In between laughs and a fun quiz they discuss the moral dilemmas this black comedy plunges them into.
