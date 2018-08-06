Video Wall

Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Leaving Several Dead and Injured

First published: August 6, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
An earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday leacing over 98 dead. The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the island, killing 17 and damaging buildings. Hundreds of victims were treated outside damaged hospitals, patients lay on beds in tents, and many spent the night in the open
