Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday

First published: March 29, 2018, 7:32 PM IST | Updated: 51 mins ago
The ritual of Maundy Thursday was observed in the Philippines on the day before Good Friday. It serves to recall and honour the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross. The devotees subjected themselves to punishment by whipping their bodies with chains and wood ended whips. In the Philippines, the rituals are considered a way for devotees to atone for their sins as well as ask for favours. The ritual is often discouraged by Catholic Church officials.
