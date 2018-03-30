Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter

Selfridges a luxury department store has teamed up with London-based street food makers Grill My Cheese for this project. Each toastie is made using organic sourdough bread and UK-produced farmhouse cheeses. The so-called 'Rainbow Toastie' gets its colour from goat's cheese, beetroot, rocket and caramelised onion. Grill My Cheese says no artificial colouring is used. To celebrate the upcoming Easter weekend, Grill My Cheese is also serving up a unique twist on the hot cross bun. Hot cross buns are spiced sweet buns, traditionally eaten on Good Friday. The 'cross' on the top is representative of the crucifix. The 'Rainbow Toastie' is priced at 9 British pounds and the 'Hot X Bun' is priced at 6 British pounds. Selfridges is a chain of luxury department stores in the UK. Its flagship store opened on London's Oxford Street in 1909.