Eat, Slurp, Relish | Treat Yourself With These Holi Recipes

Mar 20, 2019 08:34 PM IST India India Share

Holi celebrations are quite clearly incomplete without gorging on mouth-watering gujiyas. Often referred to as the traditional Holi sweet, gujiya is whipped up in millions of households across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc. Popular in North India, the delicacy needn't necessarily be prepared in the conventional way. You could add chocolate chips, mukhwaas, gems, linseed- all to ensure the sweet dumpling finds several takers. On the occasion of Holi, we not only get you the different variations of gujiya that you could try making at home, but also a few other recipes which are equally delectable. For instance, Moong Dal Hing Wade dipped in Probiotic Beetroot Kanji is entirely different from what you'd find in local shops. Similarly, the Thandai Smoothie is also not the usual beverage offered. Thandai is a traditional beverage served during the festival of Holi and is known to have cooling effects. Watch our video to know the twist that you could add to the traditional Holi recipes.