“Effort With Portraying Kainaaz Was to Ensure That I Was Not Acting,” Says Dia Mirza on Show 'Kaafir'

Jun 17, 2019

It was in 2018 that we last saw Dia Mirza on the silver screens as Manyatta Dutt, now, she is all set to venture into the world of Web with her upcoming series, Kaafir. The series follows the journey of a woman who is accused of being a militant and is later helped by an Indian journalist, portrayed by Mohit Raina. The trailer has been grabbing attention for its touching content, and the story has already generated interest amongst the people who cannot wait for it to release. Catching up with Dia Mirza in a candid conversation, she revealed to News18 that what attracted her most to the storyline was the theme. According to her, the character which she portrays in Kaafir, Kainaaz, has empowered her and it has taught her so much that she doesn’t think that she would ever want to shed this part. In the Bollywood industry where an actor who is above 50 can a play a much younger character, but women are not given the same opportunities once they cross a certain age, Mirza believes that women will change this narrative in the choices they make, in the content they write and in the rejection of ageism. Talking about her young co-star Dishita, who plays her daughter has been an amazing experience for Mirza, it is through this experience she realized that one does not have to biologically produce a child to experience motherhood. She was all but praise for her young co-star that she has this incredible ability to capture the heart.

Directed by Sonam Nair, and written by Bhavana Iyer, Kaafir, is all set to release on 15th of June in 147 countries on Zee5.