EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Ducati Panigale V4R

November 15, 2018, 3:46 PM IST

The Ducati Panigale V4 is already one of the most extreme and one of the most powerful production motorcycles in the world, and the Ducati Panigale V4 R takes it a step further. With WSBK-inspired aero kit and, with an Akrapovic exhaust, a power output of 234 hp, the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the closest you can get to a proper WSBK machine on the racetrack.