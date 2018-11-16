EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle

Now when it comes to the future of mobility, well, it’s no secret that it is going to be electric. But when we say electric vehicles, chances are that you might be thinking of a car and that’s because it is there where most of the progress has been made towards electric mobility. But all of that is set to change as one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, Harley-Davidson has now come out with their electric motorcycle offering, called the LiveWire. We tell you more about it in our first look from EICMA 2018.