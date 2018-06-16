The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

It is Patparganj’s main market where Mandir Masjid stands. It is called Mandir Masjid as the Mandir and Masjid are located opposite to each other.



The road was wide enough to accommodate even buses. But now, because of new houses and shops, the lanes have gotten narrow. The love, though, remains as wide as ever. The environment has always been cooperative. During Aarti, Namaz is not offered. Similarly, during Namaz, the mandir bell is not rung.



You might think that people clash here because the Mandir and Masjid are opposite to each other. People might fight during festivals, but a clash has never taken place before.



Such is the tale of the Mandir-Masjid gully. Watch now and spread the message.



Frames: Badsha Ray, Raka, Kazim

Edit and Gfx: Inderjeet and Sonu

Producer: Badsha Ray and Kazim