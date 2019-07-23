Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Open, Not Just Quite

Jul 23, 2019 07:54 PM IST India India
Share

Elder Scrolls Blades offer a decent dough for a free-to-play flagship smartphone game. You get the essence of Elder Scrolls, but in a rather compromised package. Character customisation is fun, and we played with a female protagonist whom we unsurprisingly named Arya of Country Winterfell. You get nice and fancy weapons as you keep levelling up, the graphics are splendid, and it is fun to see the town slowly being built back to glory. However, the process is tedious and a bit superficial, and there is a lack of intent in the gameplay. Furthermore, while Abyss can be quite a bit of fun, it too lacks the open world charm that Elder Scrolls games have always come with. In the end, even the spell and sword combo attacks could not help but still make us feel that there could have been a lot more to Blades, and despite being a decent effort, it isn’t quite as awesome as we hoped it would be.​

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram