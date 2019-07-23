Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Open, Not Just Quite

Elder Scrolls Blades offer a decent dough for a free-to-play flagship smartphone game. You get the essence of Elder Scrolls, but in a rather compromised package. Character customisation is fun, and we played with a female protagonist whom we unsurprisingly named Arya of Country Winterfell. You get nice and fancy weapons as you keep levelling up, the graphics are splendid, and it is fun to see the town slowly being built back to glory. However, the process is tedious and a bit superficial, and there is a lack of intent in the gameplay. Furthermore, while Abyss can be quite a bit of fun, it too lacks the open world charm that Elder Scrolls games have always come with. In the end, even the spell and sword combo attacks could not help but still make us feel that there could have been a lot more to Blades, and despite being a decent effort, it isn’t quite as awesome as we hoped it would be.​