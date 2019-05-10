Take the pledge to vote

Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect

May 10, 2019 07:46 PM IST India India
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the capital, residents of Old Delhi have come up with a new way to highlight their issues. A group of civil society members and activists have released what they call a ‘people’s manifesto’ which lists issues faced by residents of the walled city. The 19-point manifesto has been drafted after consultation with residents of the old Delhi’s Matia Mahal area. A copy of manifesto was given to all the top candidates who are contesting from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency which comprises of all the areas of walled city. Voting across 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will take place on May 12 in the sixth phase of nationwide elections. The Chandni Chowk constituency is expected to witness a close contest between BJP’s Dr. Harsh Vardhan, AAP’s Pankaj Gupta and Congress’s JP Agarwal. The results of the elections will be declared on May 23rd

