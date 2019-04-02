English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto

Apr 02, 2019 09:36 PM IST India India
Share

With just over a week to go before the start of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress released its manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' in a grand show at party headquarters in New Delhi.
Among the highlights of the Congress manifesto were the Nyay scheme through which Congress President Rahul Gandhi hopes to "fire-up the economy", promise of giving jobs starting with filling up 22 lakh government job vacancies, doing away with multiple permissions required to set up new businesses, dedicating 6% of the budget for education and improving healthcare by replacing private insurance companies with government agencies.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram