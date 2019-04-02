Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto

With just over a week to go before the start of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress released its manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' in a grand show at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Among the highlights of the Congress manifesto were the Nyay scheme through which Congress President Rahul Gandhi hopes to "fire-up the economy", promise of giving jobs starting with filling up 22 lakh government job vacancies, doing away with multiple permissions required to set up new businesses, dedicating 6% of the budget for education and improving healthcare by replacing private insurance companies with government agencies.