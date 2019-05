Elections 2019, 7th Phase: “All Of Us Want The NDA To Form The Government Again”, Says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Patna. The state chief expressed concern over the timing of polls this time. "This year polls were held in 7 phases which is a very long period...I think elections should take place in February-March or October-November when it is not so hot. I will write letter to every party president on it and should have a meeting on it," he told the media after voting. Voting is underway on eight seats of Bihar in the final phase.