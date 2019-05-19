Take the pledge to vote

Elections 2019, 7th Phase: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Rabri Devi And Other Leaders On Poll Day

May 19, 2019 08:09 PM IST India India
The final phase of Lok Sabha election was held on May 19. It marks the end of seven-phased Lok Sabha election which started on April 11. Voting was held in 59 constituencies spread across 7 states and a union territory. Several key leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad were in the fray in this phase of polls. Here’s what some prominent political leaders had to say after the outcome of the Elections 2019. ​

