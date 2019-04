Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur

Come Thursday and the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will enter the history books, with the state being the first in the country to introduce all-women polling booths in an entire assembly constituency. While such booths have been set up in other places too, Manipur takes the cake by having an entire assembly segment managed completely by women poll officers. What are the women polling officers feeling about the task at hand? Watch the video to know.