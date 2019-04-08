Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’

In a scathing criticism of the BJP manifesto, the Congress on Monday said the ruling party has "simply copy pasted" its 2014 poll document and changed all previous deadlines. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama' (letter of apology) instead of a manifesto. In a series of tweets, Patel said the difference between the BJP's manifesto and that of the Congress can be seen from the cover page itself. Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP on Monday made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers’ income in the next three years.​