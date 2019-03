Elections 2019: History Says Advantage BJP When Uttar Pradesh Votes From West To East

The elections to the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP will be held in seven phases. The election will travel from West to East; that is constituencies bordering National Capital Delhi will vote first. The last phase will be held mid-May in seats contiguous to Bihar. Empirical evidence over the last 15 years suggests outcome — both in assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh — may also depend on (apart from other factors) whether the states votes from West to East or vice-versa.