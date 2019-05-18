Elections 2019: PM Modi, Sunny Deol Among Key Contestants In The Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

May 18, 2019 05:45 PM IST India India Share

The last phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election will be held on Sunday, May 19th. Voting will take place in 59 constituencies spread across 7 states and union territory of Chandigarh. Over 900 candidates are in the fray in phase 7. The most high-profile seats that are going to polls in this phase include Varanasi where PM Narendra Modi is seeking a re-election, other than that Gurdaspur in Punjab will see Bollywood start Sunny Deol making an electoral debut. In West Bengal, several key contests will be held primarily between the candidates of TMC and BJP. The all-important state of Uttar Pradesh will also see polling in 13 seats in the Purvanchal region which includes Gorakhpur, home turf of CM Yogi Adityanath. Here’s a lowdown of key contests, seats that are voting in the final phase of elections.