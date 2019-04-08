Elections 2019 | Ram Mandir, Terrorism Among Top Promises In BJP Manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with special focus on uniform civil code, Ram Mandir, one nation-one election, farmers and economic growth. At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Watch our video to understand the major promises made in the BJP manifesto, meant to contradict Congress’ big-bang promise of minimum income guarantee.