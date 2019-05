Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation

There were 8000+ candidates that contested this election season, out of which around 700+ were women. Of these, 78 women have been elected to the parliament, a slight increase from the last Lok Sabha election held in 2014 where 62 women parliamentarians were elected. What are the global statistics like when it comes to women in parliament? How has the tally changed historically? Are there more female politicians now? Watch to know more.