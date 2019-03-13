Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break History

Mar 13, 2019 08:31 PM IST India India Share

India is set to conduct the world’s largest democratic exercise in just over 30 days from now as the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, on Sunday announced the polling schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The seven-phased general election for the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on April 11 2019, and will wind up on May 19, 2019. The results for the same will be declared on May 23, 2019. News18 looks at how this ‘festival of democracy’ has grown in enormity since the first general elections in 1951-52.