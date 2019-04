Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Songs

Every political party seems to have one common thing in their campaigns for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Political Campaign Songs. With BJP have "Main bhi chowkidaar" and "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar", Congress too have their "Ab Hoga Nyay". The blockbuster of campaign songs is however, Jaganmohan Reddy's song "Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jag​an." How has this trend become so popular? What are the similarities and differences of the many songs? Watch the video to know.