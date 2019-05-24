Take the pledge to vote

Elections 2019 : YSRCP Sweeps Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy Dethrones Chandrababu Naidu

May 24, 2019 03:32 PM IST India India
The YSR Congress Party cruised to an overwhelming majority in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Terming it as people's victory, Reddy said the outcome was expected. "I sincerely thank the people who overwhelmingly voted for YSRC and blessed it. I also thank them for exercising their franchise in large numbers and enhanced the value of democracy," Jaganmohan Reddy said in a Facebook post. "I will live up to the expectations of the people," he promised.

