Elections Phase 3: Listen to What Leaders Said Post Voting

Apr 23, 2019 08:15 PM IST India India

In Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Polls, leaders mostly seemed confident of winning. Supriya Sule said that govt. couldn't bring about development and hence diverts topics to other things. Shashi Tharoor commented on the Sabarimala issue. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi emphasized on the importance of voting.

Watch to know what they said.

