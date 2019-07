England's Euphoria On Winning World Cup 2019​

England captured the men's cricket World Cup in the most narrow of victories on Sunday. After both sides made 241 from their fifty overs, it all came down to a 'Super Over', a six-ball shoot-out that saw New Zealand's Martin Guptill run out off the final delivery, handing victory to the tournament hosts, the first time they have won the trophy after three losing appearances in the final in the past.