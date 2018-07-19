Video Wall

EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants

European Union recently pressed a fine of 4.3 billion euros on Google.

News18.com

First published: July 19, 2018, 8:39 PM IST
European Union recently pressed a fine of 4.3 billion euros on Google. but this isn't the first time a tech giant is facing charges from the EU. Watch the video to know about cases of exorbitant fines slammed by the EU on companies.
